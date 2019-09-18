The Lufkin City Council approved a rate of 53 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2019-20 on the second reading Tuesday.
The rate is $.02 higher than the effective tax rate, which would have left the city’s revenue the same for the coming year. This year’s rate will increase the total revenue by $495,352 — an increase of 5.10% from last year.
Of that, $168,047 is from new property added to the tax roll in 2019, which will cover the loss of $290,000 in revenue from the red-light camera ban that began in June.
The council approved the budget of $74,279,695 at the Sept. 10 special meeting.
The council also approved:
■ A Fire/EMS Charity Care Policy and guidelines for the same. For patients meeting charity guidelines, the city may get reimbursement from the state where previously it would cover the cost itself.
The council also approved the first reading for:
■ An amendment to the Lufkin Fire Department Classification Plan. They are required to note changes in the number of civil service employees through this plan, a letter from Gerald Williamson, the director of public safety for the city, to the city of Lufkin, said.
■ The acceptance of $565 from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ The acceptance of a $2,211 donation from the Night Howls fundraiser run by Molly James to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. This money will be used for veterinarian funds.
