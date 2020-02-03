Realignment day is one time when surprises aren’t necessarily a good thing. Therefore, Lufkin athletic director Todd Quick didn’t mind seeing the expected when the announcement was made on Monday morning.
As the Lufkin coaching staff somewhat expected, the Panthers were once again placed in a Houston-area district for football.
The Panthers will share a nine-team district with Cleveland, College Station, Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, New Caney Porter, New Caney and Waller.
“It’s pretty much what we thought when we put it on the board,” Quick said. “The only thing we didn’t expect was we thought it would be either Cleveland or Waller. It ended up being both of them, which put us in an eight-team district.”
Prior to Monday’s announcement, Willis and Tomball had already got the news they would move up to 6A, meaning there would be some readjustment in the district.
Leading up to Monday, there were thoughts that Longview and John Tyler could move south in joining the district with Lufkin.
However, that didn’t happen as Longview and John Tyler will compete in District 7-5A DI with Highland Park, McKinney North, Sherman, West Mesquite and Wylie East.
In 2018, Longview won the Class 6A state title while Highland Park won the Class 5A DI title, leaving that district as one of the best in the state.
That will be the district Lufkin would match up with in the first round of the playoffs.
Lufkin will now remain in a district with plenty of familiar faces from the last two seasons. The Panthers went 14-0 in district in the last two seasons in winning back-to-back titles.
“You don’t really get into a routine, but you get familiar with seeing the same people and knowing what they expect of their kids,” Quick said. “You know where the stadiums are and it’s not an entirely new district like a few years ago.”
The district should be a tougher one with the additions of New Caney, New Caney Porter and Cleveland.
Tomball and Willis each missed out on the playoffs in last season’s District 8-5A DI.
New Caney finished undefeated in the regular season last year before falling to Richmond Foster in the opening round of the playoffs.
New Caney Porter is coming off a 9-3 season in which it advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Cleveland is the lone exception as it is coming off an 0-10 mark in 2019.
In last year’s district, Lufkin won first place, followed by College Station, Magnolia and Magnolia West. All four of those playoff teams remain in the district, meaning 8-5A DI will have six playoff teams from a season ago.
The nine-team district also means Lufkin will only have two non-district games. One of those games will be against Nacogdoches. As of Monday morning, Quick was still working on finalizing a second non-district contest.
“That makes the non-district schedule pretty simple,” Quick said. “You’ve got two games then you’re going. We’ve got Nacogdoches for sure, and we’re working on the other one.”
While there are always some anxious moments leading up to realignment, Quick was glad for it to be over once again.
“It’s a long time from when they release the numbers until now,” Quick said. “Nobody really knows, but everyone thinks they know. Overall we’re pretty pleased.”
