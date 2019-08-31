Democrat Amanda Edwards made a campaign stop Friday in Lufkin as she kicks offer her bid to unseat Republican John Cornyn in the 2020 Senate race.
“We’re hearing voices from a broad cross section of people,” Edwards, a member of Houston’s City Council, said.
“So we think we can accomplish that by identifying small, medium and large — different sizes of communities to go to.”
Edwards believes in allowing small communities to determine their goals and successes, but providing the support in the federal government they need to achieve it, she said. This is an area of the government that has been neglected, she said.
“You guys (Lufkin) for example are doing far more advanced work than the federal government at this level, so finding those opportunities to make that widespread,” she said. “Lufkin is the perfect example of the do it yourself type of community, but not all communities have that. So trying to make it more widespread is an objective.”
As part of her campaign, she advocates for economic development through the federal government. This includes providing incentives for businesses to invest in rural America, including the creation of jobs that pay workers a living wage.
“That’s something where it’s not government forced, or in the government’s hands, but it’s providing incentives for businesses and saying: ‘Hey, in communities where they might have had job loss or stagnation, here are incentives for you to put some of your sustainable wage jobs there,’” she said.
Along with this, she believes in supporting programs that help people keep their skills relevant with ever-evolving workforce needs. For example, Angelina College has a program where they train people with manufacturing or construction equipment; her policies would provide supplemental support to that program, she said.
They also want to expand those programs across rural areas, she said.
Along with that, she advocates for better access to health care. Her father was diagnosed with cancer when she was a kid and because of his access to good health care, he was able to battle it for longer than expected, she said.
“All those fears you have when you’re thinking about your parent in a life or death issue — those are the questions I ask,” she said. “You’ve got to have someone at the table, who is able, committed, passionate and willing to actually do something about it because lives lie in the balance if we don’t.”
This also includes taking big pharma down a notch, she said. There is no reason for prescriptions to cost as much as they do, she said.
