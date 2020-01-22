Lufkin High School sophomore Adam Awtrey has been selected to perform with the Texas All-State Tenor Bass Choir at the annual Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Awtrey was one of 1,700 students chosen out of 66,800 from around the state, putting him in the top 2.6% of musicians.
The area competition gave performers a bit more freedom, Awtrey said. They were given their cuts of music and sent to practice with the other performers in their range.
“It’s funny because last year I didn’t even advance to pre-area, and this year I made state,” he said. “I feel good that I’ve improved a ton.”
The music, however, was rough. Awtrey said the cuts he and the other bass 1 students were given were difficult and changed meter multiple times.
As Texas performers advance from area, the first through third chairs of each group make the Mixed Choir, and the fourth through sixth chairs make either the Tenor Bass (boys’) Choir or the Treble (girls’) Choir.
Awtrey was selected for fourth chair.
“I’m a little more confident now that I can keep doing this and place better,” he said. “I got fourth, so I can still improve.”
He said he hopes to join the Mixed Choir next year and his senior year. One day he would like to use his talents in music and theater for a career.
“I’ve been told I have a good opera voice, so I could do that,” he said. “Broadway would be great.”
For those aspiring to compete, Awtrey said it would be good to remember that the judges are humans, and their opinions are subjective.
“You’re behind a curtain, and there’s people there that sometimes don’t have the best judgment,” he said. “They might think you’re awful, and the next guy might think you’re the best thing ever.”
‘‘If they don’t see your worth, that’s their problem,’’ he said. ‘‘‘But there’s always room to improve.’’’
