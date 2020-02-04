Parents and educators gathered at J.D.’s Center of Hope Monday to discuss programs to get their students on the path to academic success.
The event was called Parents for African-American Academic Success, and it was presented by Generation A, Lufkin ISD, J.D.’s Center of Hope and more.
“We want to involve you (parents) in the decisions that are coming up for your children,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “Those children may be as young as pre-K3 or 4, or they may be children who are on the other end of the spectrum going into high school.”
Torres said the district wanted to highlight its programs from dual credit and gifted and talented to athletics and Generation A.
“Most important to me as a superintendent is that every child has access to higher level programs,” Torres said. “Higher level programs are what are going to make a difference to your child going to college, for them being prepared for life and for those opportunities that are going to come their way.”
She provided each parent with a list of the percentages of students of different races in each of the district’s programs. The district has seen the overall diversity increase over time, but there is still work to be done, Torres said.
“I’ll tell you the one that I lose sleep over every night is getting students into the STEM Academy,” Torres said. “The STEM Academy has had its sixth group go through — we’ve graduated two groups — and this is showing you the class of 2023, which are this year’s ninth-graders.
“The glaring number on there is that you see there was one African-American admitted to the program.”
The district doesn’t control who gets into the STEM Academy, Torres said. It is a program through Stephen F. Austin State University and involves interviews, essays and more for 32 students to enter per year.
Taking Algebra I in the eighth grade is necessary to be able to apply, so Torres stressed the importance of knowing what courses and options are available.
Joe and Allanah Ceasar with the Legacy Institute for Financial Education spoke about their program, Generation A.
“The purpose of the Generation A program was to instill in our children the desire to have options when they graduate from high school,” Joe Cesar said. “Some of them are going to go to college, some of them are going to go directly into the workforce, some of them are going to go on to become entrepreneurs. They just need the tools.”
The program currently has 25 sixth-graders, 40 seventh-graders and 40 eighth-graders working on projects like creating their businesses and saving the profits to go toward scholarships.
“Generation A has been the support to our academic goals that we needed,” eighth-grader and CEO of Artsy Inc. Maleigha Edens said. “They’ve been a great help in keeping us in check with our business and with school. They’ve also showed us that our academic career is important and we should be in pre-advanced classes.”
Her mother, Tiffany Pleasant, also spoke about how she has seen Generation A affect her daughter.
“This program has given her a brighter vision of her future,” Pleasant said. “She started off in the sixth grade, and they started their first business. She was the CFO of the candy business, and right now she is the CEO of a business they have now.”
Stephanie Olford, director of J.D.’s Center of Hope, and head teacher April Murphy spoke about the center’s tutoring and mentoring program for students.
“We pick up students at 10 different schools for tutoring,” Olford said. “It’s about education. We tell the children playing time is for the summer. When it comes to school, we want to make sure their brain is trained for whatever they need to operate in the school system.”
Murphy said she connects with the students’ teachers to make sure the tutoring is mirroring the students’ instruction. Fourth-graders Jayda Phillips and Kylise Scott spoke about their experiences in the program.
“I like J.D.’s Center of Hope because they help me with all the stuff that I need to get done, and we use the computer lab for educational lab and we use it for projects and other stuff like that,” Jayda said. “I also like J.D.’s Center of Hope because I take taekwondo, and I like taekwondo because it helps me defend myself and it helps with discipline.”
Lufkin High School head basketball coach SaDale Lamb spoke about how possible it is for a student athlete to succeed in advanced academics. He started with a quote: ‘’A goal without a plan is simply a wish.’’
“I’ve literally sat and watched coaches say to a student, we love you, I want you, but I can’t do anything with this transcript,” Lamb said. “I’m going to talk about the plan that needs to take place if we’re going to give our students a better shot at going to the collegiate level.”
It comes down to setting a foundation, Lamb said. He encouraged the community to take responsibility in encouraging students to prioritize their education.
“It’s on our community to hold our student athletes accountable in the classroom,” Lamb said. “A lot of times, if they’re hearing it from the same people, they start turning a deaf ear to it. They don’t understand the importance of it until it’s too late.”
Joe Deason also spoke about his book, “Legacy,” and how he couldn’t have written it without the help of many people in his lifetime.
The parents then broke out into sessions going deeper into the programs available.
