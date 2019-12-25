Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 7 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Citizens turned out en masse to support a Lufkin police officer after he was injured in an accident earlier this year.
Jerry Sneed and Cheryl Guillaume, of Zavalla, had been rear-ended by an SUV on Timberland Drive around 12:30 p.m. on May 4. They parked in the Cox Muffler parking lot and waited as officer Seth Thompson worked the scene.
The investigation was interrupted when a second accident occurred about 10 minutes after the first, as a 2006 Toyota SUV driven by Nakishia Samuel, 41, of Lufkin, drove off the roadway and struck Thompson’s vehicle.
The collision caused the police vehicle to strike Thompson, who had noticed what was happening before the collision and pushed Sneed out of the way. Guillame was standing at the back of the truck when the accident happened; it knocked her down.
Immediately following the accident, Sneed grabbed Thompson’s radio and began to call for help. He also helped stop traffic on Timberland to allow officers to make their way to the scene.
Thompson, Guillaume and Samuel were each taken to the hospital. Guillaume only had some minor bruising while the extent of Samuel’s injuries was unknown. She was later arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance/prescription and driving while license invalid and posted bond.
Thompson sustained significant injuries and was taken to a Tyler hospital after the crash. His recovery necessitated surgery. In a Dec. 19 interview, he said he’s still recovering, but has been able to work again.
“I’ve been back at work for like three weeks,” he said. “I came back for a little while then had ACL surgery, so that put me out for like three months.”
After the accident, the community rallied around Thompson amid his recovery process. Within a week, Brookshire Brothers and Whataburger held fundraisers to help with his recovery. Lufkin Police Chaplain Raymond K. Vann reflected on the accident during the annual BLUENITED ceremony that honors fallen officers. And in September, Thompson and his wife Hannah were awarded a 2019 Hero of Hope Award at the Believe in Hope Black Tie Gala hosted by the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope. The Thompsons have both battled cancer.
Sneed and Guillaume expressed their fervent gratitude to Thompson following the crash. The feeling is mutual on Thompson’s end as well.
“I’d like to personally thank him for getting on the radio so quick and getting me help,” Thompson said. “It may not be a big deal to him but that was huge to me for getting me treatment quicker and helping me get better.”
Thompson’s thankfulness extends to all those who have cared for his family.
“I’m just thankful of the citizens that helped,” he said. “The whole community has been so supportive of me.
“My family’s been through quite a bit. This community has been real amazing to us. We’re very thankful to live here”
