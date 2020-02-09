Even though the sale of industrial hemp products has been legalized in the state of Texas, operations in marijuana-related activities have remained steady for local law enforcement.
On June 10, 2019, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law, which legalized the growth and sale of hemp products throughout the state. HB 1325 was proposed following the passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, which made such products legal at a federal, but not state, level.
As defined by HB 1325, hemp is the plant cannabis sativa L. with a tetrahydrocannabinol concentration no more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. Anything beyond the .3% THC concentration is considered marijuana in Texas.
“It’s the exact same plant, it ‘s just a difference in the THC levels,” said Angelina County county attorney Cary Kirby.
A July 18, 2019, letter from Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Attorney General Ken Paxton sent to district and county attorneys around the state emphasized that marijuana has not been decriminalized in Texas, and that failing to enforce marijuana laws cannot be blamed on legislation that did not decriminalize the substance in the state.
Additionally, the letter states lab tests are not required in every marijuana case and that transporting hemp without certification is a separate crime.
“It’s still against the law to possess marijuana, so we continue to file those cases as they come in,” Kirby said. “To this point we haven’t had significant problem in processing those cases. There may have been some discussions in one or two cases where the substance constituted hemp or CBD oil.”
As of the end of January, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s labs have not accredited a test to measure the amount of THC in a substance to determine if it is hemp or marijuana, Kirby said.
“At this point the traditional test just determines if something is marijuana and contains some amount of THC,” Kirby said. “They can’t quantitatively tell us how much THC is present.
“There are some private labs out there that have those tests in place and are accredited. Those cost extra money to use.”
Despite this, Kirby estimated only 10 to 15 marijuana cases in the county currently have a not-guilty plea entered. He said several factors may contribute to the not-guilty plea, however, one possibility is that the defendant may argue the substance in question has a low enough THC level to count as hemp instead of marijuana.
“We’ve been able to resolve and move along our cases at a normal rate,” Kirby said. “We have maybe 10 or 15 on temporary hold where people have entered pleas of not guilty for some reason or another and we don’t have a lab to test those at this point.”
In Texas, possession of marijuana is a felony if the amount is more than four ounces. It is a Class B misdemeanor in an amount less than two ounces, and Class A in an amount between two to four ounces.
“We resolve quite a few first-offense marijuana cases with fines and court costs only,” Kirby said. “Not all of them, but the majority of cases are a probation case and a fine with court costs. When you get into folks with a criminal history or repeat offenders, the punishments go up.
“The vast majority of folks on misdemeanor marijuana cases end up on probation or with community supervision. Quite a few of the first offenders we give them the option to pay a fine and court cost if it’s a small amount.”
In Angelina County, a total of 217 possession of marijuana misdemeanor cases were filed in 2019. In comparison, 245 were filed in 2018, 177 in 2017 and 157 in 2016.
The month-by-month numbers didn’t fluctuate too wildly after the passage of HB1325, Kirby said.
“Based on our figures since June of 2019, we’re just about on par for where we usually are for our marijuana cases,” he said. “Statistically, here doesn’t seem to be any significant decline in the numbers.
“Our last two years have been a good bit higher than ’16 and ’17.”
When it comes to the police, several local offices have not made major changes in response to HB1325, as marijuana laws have not been changed.
“Because the statutes regarding possessing marijuana have not changed, policy changes have not been necessary,” said Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith, “Instead, we trained every officer on the hemp-related statutes.”
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Diboll, Huntington, Hudson and Zavalla police departments also haven’t made changes to their policies and are planning based on how the hemp legalization plays out.
Huntington Police Chief Bobby Epperly said hemp hadn’t been an issue in the past for his department, and that Huntington PD hasn’t had to deal with it since HB1325 was enacted. Smith said LPD hasn’t had difficulties during an arrest with hemp claims either, as far as he’s heard.
“I’m not aware of an arrestee claiming their marijuana is hemp,” Smith said. “I suspect that it would be more likely to happen at the prosecution level than at the time of the arrest. When making an arrest for possessing narcotics, officers have a lot of information to work; it’s never merely the odor of marijuana or seeing something that looks like marijuana that results in an arrest. Officers have the actions of the person, statements of the person, statements of other parties/witnesses, circumstances of the encounter, packaging of the substance, the officer’s own expertise and experience, and any number of other factors to consider in developing probable cause for an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or possession of marijuana.”
