Lufkin police arrested a man on a charge of public intoxication who repeatedly said, “Don’t do drugs kids,” on the way to jail.
Bryan Albro, 38, of Lufkin, is charged with public intoxication following a Monday afternoon incident where someone reported he attempted to break into a vehicle in the 700 block of McHale Street, according to Lufkin police. Additionally, he had three active warrants for public intoxication, and the police report states a warrant will be filed on him for burglary of a vehicle.
An officer found Albro walking down the road near where the burglary was reported and made contact with him. Immediately, Albro asked, “Did I kill somebody?” the report states.
The officer explained to Albro that he hadn’t killed anyone and that a woman said he burglarized her vehicle. Albro then asked, “Is this real life?”
When asked, Albro said he might have some PCP on him, then told the officer he was, “high as (expletive),” and attempted to walk away. The officer detained Albro while dispatch checked him for warrants.
Inside the officer’s vehicle, Albro began to act erratic and paranoid, the report states. He began to sweat and gave off the odor of someone intoxicated on PCP.
On the way back to the jail, Albro repeated, “Don’t do drugs kids. This will happen.”
