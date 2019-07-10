DIBOLL — Diboll’s city council chose to enter in with an interlocal agreement with Angelina County for ambulance services.
The new agreement lasts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. In the past, Mayor John McClain said the city had paid about $25,000 a year for ambulance services, and said the payments should remain about the same depending on the city’s population. This agreement was made following a debate between the county and the city of Huntington.
County Judge Don Lymbery said Diboll merely has yet to pay for the 2018 services and explained how other cities had yet to pay fees, as well. The county’s agreement with the city of Lufkin provides ambulance services all throughout the county, with other municipalities reimbursing the county for paying the service.
In past years the county had paid Lufkin for the ambulance services and other municipalities paid the county back for the services. However, the bills to pay the money back never appeared to have been sent a few years ago, thus cities did not pay them. The county recently began to attempt to collect the unpaid money. Huntington signed a similar interlocal agreement to the one Diboll had signed earlier this year.
The council also approved the voluntary annexation of the Neches Pines Golf Course area, North Temple Drive Water Storage area and South Temple Drive next to South Meadows. All three properties already were owned by the city of Diboll. McClain said the annexations bring all three areas into city limits. Prior to the approval of the ordinance, the council held a public hearing on the proposal; no one chose to speak.
In other business, the council:
■ Authorized city staff accountant Samantha Durham to have access to city bank accounts.
■ Approved the 2019-07-005 resolution for a Fiscal Year 2020-21 interlocal agreement of 911 public safety answering point services submitted by the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ Approved an agreement between the city and U.S. Capital Advisors LLC for municipal financial advisory services in the hopes of getting better interest rates on bonds.
■ Approved the minutes of the May 14, 2019, council meeting.
