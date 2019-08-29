Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire is out on bail after being booked into the Angelina County Jail Thursday on multiple charges.
Cheshire, 51, was arraigned by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family and two class A misdemeanors, assault-family violence and interference with a request for assistance.
Ball set Cheshire’s bond at $10,000 for the felony and $1,500 each for the misdemeanors.
On Aug. 20, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Diboll Police officers responded to Cheshire Lane, where Cheshire’s wife and child reported an altercation that ended with the 16-year-old child being hit, according to an affidavit from Ball’s office.
His wife and child reported the incident to the investigating detective.
According to the affidavit, Cheshire wanted to make a spare key for his child’s new Jeep. Cheshire’s wife told the child not to do so because he (Cheshire) may place a tracker in it. She advised the child to drive around until all the stores that could make a copy of the key were closed, but when he returned home, Cheshire reportedly gained access to the Jeep and was looking in the engine.
The child told Cheshire to get away from the vehicle, which led to a verbal argument. When Cheshire started moving toward his child, Cheshire’s wife put herself between the two. Cheshire pushed her to the ground and punched his child in the left eye, according to the affidavit.
The child then hit Cheshire in the stomach.
Cheshire hung the phone up when his wife attempted to call 911, according to the affidavit. Dispatch called back and police later arrived at the residence.
When police arrived, Cheshire said there had been no physical altercation but that his wife and child were no longer welcome on the property, according to the affidavit.
As Cheshire’s wife was describing the incident, she pointed out the redness on the child’s face, according to the affidavit. Photographs were taken of the child’s eye.
All three of Cheshire’s children were interviewed by Harold’s House, according to the affidavit. One said they saw the incident, including when Cheshire hit his child and pushed his wife to the ground.
Another affidavit from the same office said two of the children did not see Cheshire disconnect the phone call.
Cheshire’s wife also provided a statement about an assault at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13. She stated that Cheshire held her down by her wrists using his hands and knees — which she said was painful — for hours. He eventually stopped and called their pastor to talk about it, she said.
Deputies confirmed with the pastor that there was a phone call at 1 a.m.
Cheshire, with his attorney Ryan Deaton present, told officers he wanted a key made for the Jeep but that his child refused. Cheshire said he was going to remove the battery when his wife punched the right side of his body and his child the left.
He said the incidents about hitting his son and holding his wife down happened as they were described in the affidavits.
