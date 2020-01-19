Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Royce West made a campaign stop at Lufkin’s Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday afternoon, traveling from Dallas to Deep East Texas to talk to a room full of people who were curious about what he had to say at an event that provided hot dogs for lunch and politics for dessert.
Guessippina Bonner and Shirley Layton, who have been working in politics together for roughly eight years, have been engaged in bringing Royce West to Angelina County since August.
“Mr. West is a person we’ve known about for a very long time, and we like his politics,” Bonner said, adding that they approve of everything he has done in the Texas Senate, so they want him to take those ideas to the U.S. Senate in order to provide some “inspiration” at a higher level.
“One of the things that he has been very active in, that I’m truly concerned about, is criminal justice,” Bonner said.
Layton expanded by sharing insight she gleaned from her time working at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
“At the Nacogdoches County Jail, and probably Angelina County Jail, you have so many people that come in that are just sitting there for months. They lose their job, when really they haven’t done anything violent or vulgar, they just can’t pay their bond.”
During the event, West discussed his experiences and accomplishments when dealing with the criminal justice system and explained how he had actively tried to address the issues of police and citizens rights throughout his career. He also shared the process he went through when ensuring that citizens are educated about their rights during traffic stops, along with the proper etiquette to have when dealing with law enforcement.
“We know we don’t have the numbers that the Dallas, Austin and El Paso areas have, but he’s willing to come to the little people,” Bonner said.
West is familiar with the Lufkin area, however, as he represented former Lufkin Panther and Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant when he worked as an attorney.
West talked about his stance on many issues at Saturday event, including women’s rights, health care options, education reform, the push toward renewable energy and minimum wage.
“I know you have to bring people together to get things done,” he said.
West said his mission for coming to East Texas was “frankly, just to talk with some of the Democratic voters, let them know who I am and what my position is on different issues, and ask them for their support. I’m getting ready to interview for a job. What I’m doing is bringing my resumé with me and my references with me. And I am asking them to hire me.”
