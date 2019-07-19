Further interviews in the Bobby Woods Jr. case were played as a suppression hearing continued Thursday.
Woods’ attorney John Tunnell has asked for interviews authorities conducted with his client following the death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler to be suppressed for Woods’ trial, as Tunnell believes his client was coerced into saying he pushed Mason into the pond where he drowned. Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies has said investigators acted in good faith during their questioning.
Former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brett Maisel took the stand Thursday and footage of Woods’ interviews with Maisel and Lufkin Police Lt. Jerry Smith was played for the court. The first post-polygraph interview took place the day after Mason’s death, with the other occurring days later.
During the first interview, Woods said he did not see Mason in the pond. He used the term “freak accident” in relation to the incident, which he said he took from former ACSO Sgt. Harold Rapsilver, who had interviewed him first following Mason’s death. Maisel took Woods’ statement of the day’s events and read it back to him to confirm it was exactly as Woods wanted.
On the stand, Maisel pointed out a moment where Woods asked what would happen if he didn’t cooperate during the interview and raised his arms. Maisel calmly told him he’d simply appreciate it if Woods cooperated. Maisel also said it didn’t seem as if Woods was intimidated during the first post-polygraph interview and said none of the investigators were aggressive. On Aug. 20, he received a call from Woods.
Following the second polygraph exam, Smith asked Woods why he failed the exam twice, and said he believed something was bothering Woods or causing fear, despite Woods’ statements otherwise. Smith and later Maisel leaned toward the polygraph’s results to assert Woods was present when Mason fell in the pond.
Throughout the interview, Woods would get frustrated or lower his voice. At one point, Smith tells Woods he’s free to go at any time.
Once Maisel took over questioning, he noted that the Texas Rangers would be taking over the investigation soon. After continuing to ask Woods about the matter, Woods eventually told Maisel he saw Mason fall in and that he can’t swim himself, so he couldn’t save him. Afterward, Woods became emotional and said he wanted to go home, but Maisel had him stay for more questions. When Dies questioned Maisel on this decision, Maisel said he believed it was a statement made purely from raw emotion.
“I did not sense that there was an unambiguous, unequivocal assertion,” Maisel said on the stand. “I monitored his demeanor.
“Taken into context, we continued the interview.”
The subject of Billie Jean Cuttler, Woods’ then-girlfriend, who is also accused of taking part in Mason’s death, and her possible pregnancy came up toward the end of the interview. Woods said another member of the household told him they didn’t have room, and Maisel asked if getting rid of Mason to make room came across Woods’ mind. He insisted it didn’t.
During further testimonies, Maisel said authorities were still investigating Mason’s death as an accident, with negligence being a possible contributing factor. At the time, he said ACSO had no reason to believe Woods or anyone else purposefully pushed Mason in the pond.
