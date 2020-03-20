Angelina County officials are asking for parents’ help in curbing the theft of road signs in the county’s third precinct — the area surrounding Huntington.
Heading into the spring break season, Pct. 3 Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts knows he’ll be replacing more and more road signs. Over the last week, Pitts has discovered that nearly 60 road signs were stolen.
A recent invoice from Econo Signs LLC, a Kentucky-based business, shows that for 50 signs, Precinct 3 will pay $721.10. That doesn’t include posts, the lettering for the signs or the manpower to replace the signs.
“It could easily be $60 or $70 a sign (when you include labor to make them and put them up) and when you consider losing 60 a week, it’s crazy,” Pitts said.
“I know this story is probably not going to get to the kids, but what I’m trying to do is reach the parents,” he said. “If you see these signs in your kids’ rooms, in your garage or whatever. Know that they’re flirting with danger.”
Road signs are primarily used by 911-based services like police, fire and ambulance services to ensure they can get where they need to go. While most units have GPS, the signs help to keep responders on track.
Pitts said he’s going to begin putting cameras out to watch the signs that are most commonly stolen and intends to prosecute anyone he can identify.
“It’s dangerous. It’s not just the money it’s costing the taxpayer, it affects 911 services,” he said. “They’ve got those GPSs, but there could be places they don’t work. And those road signs help them to be quicker to get there.”
The penalty for stealing something worth $50 or less is a Class C misdemeanor and for stealing something worth $50 to $500 is a Class B misdemeanor. Penalties range from a fine of no more than $500 to jail time and a fine of no more than $10,000 for a first-degree felony.
