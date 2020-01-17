The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Pollok during last Friday’s storms.
Thursday afternoon, the NWS’ Shreveport, Louisiana, office said that an EF-1 tornado hit Pollok on Jan. 10. That day, the NWS issued a tornado watch for several areas in its region, including Angelina and surrounding counties.
Previously, the NWS Shreveport office confirmed other tornadoes hit Nacogdoches, Panola, Shelby, Cherokee and Harrison counties, as well as Union Parish and Bossier Parish through Claiborne Parish in Lousiana.
One man was killed in the Nacogdoches tornado and three people were killed in the tornado that began in Bossier Parish to Claiborne Parish.
