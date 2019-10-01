The Compassion Experience is coming to Lufkin this weekend at Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
The free event is an interactive journey through true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic.
“This is a fantastic way for us to partner with Compassion and provide a chance for a lot of people to see what a day is like living in real life poverty,” said Richie Huval, communications and tech arts director at Harmony Hill.
It is very difficult for the average American to fathom living in poverty on something like $2 a day, and the Compassion Experience will immerse viewers in that world, Huval said.
“People will have a chance to step into that and hear from the kids and the people who have lived it,” Huval said. “They will hear audio recordings and get a chance to step into their shoes, see where they live, where they sleep, where they go to school, where they shop, how they survive and to understand that we can make an impact in those people’s lives by sponsoring a child through Compassion International.”
Compassion International has worked to combat poverty for more than 60 years, its website says. The goal is to provide children with a way out of poverty through one-to-one sponsorships.
The church has worked with Compassion before, and they are passionate about promoting the organization and helping more children get sponsored around the world, Huval said.
“We really feel like Compassion is a real way for people to get involved in helping others,” he said. “The month of October here at the church is entirely focused on missions, both foreign and domestic. … We feel like, sure, we could host another event to come out, play games and get candy, or we could try to put some purpose behind the message of caring for others.”
The Compassion Experience is free to the public. The website says there will be an opportunity to sponsor a child, but no participant will be pressured into giving or will be asked for a donation for attending.
Huval recommended that those interested register online for a particular time so that the wait time is diminished. To register, visit cts.compassion.com/events/1279.
