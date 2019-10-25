HUNTINGTON — Arthur Alvarez has served the city of Huntington for the entirety of his nearly 13-year tenure in law enforcement.
Originally from Diboll, Alvarez graduated from Diboll High School in 2000. A career in law enforcement has been something he’s always had in mind while growing up.
“I was always interested in law enforcement,” Alvarez said.
“Being able to help people was the biggest thing I saw. I like interacting with people, and I want to be able to help. I figured law enforcement was a way where I could interact with different people and try to help them.
“I’m the first out of my family that’s become a police officer.”
Alvarez graduated from the Angelina College Police Academy in 2006, then shortly afterwards was hired in Huntington. Following a few years of service, he was promoted to his current position as the department’s lieutenant.
Additionally, Alvarez served as HPD’s interim police chief in late 2010 to early 2011 before Bobby Epperly was hired as chief.
“I’ve got to say I have the best chief there is,” Alvarez said. “Our city manager does everything he can for us. It’s just a great place to work.”
December will mark Alvarez’s 13th year with HPD. Working in a smaller town has been something Alvarez enjoyed, as the community is more closely knit.
“I like that it’s a small, friendly community,” he said. “You get to know your community and you get to know where people actually live and it makes it easier to police the community.
“You get familiar. Huntington’s such a small town, you get used to knowing what cars belong in what driveway, and you know when people are moving in what areas, coming home from work. When you’re out on patrol in the night shift, you know where activity is moving.”
Additionally, Alvarez is a husband and stepfather to three, the oldest of whom works for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
For those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, Alvarez offered the same advise he gave to his oldest stepson; to get experience first at a local jail before hitting the streets.
“I recommended he worked at the jail, and worked there for at least two years,” Alvarez said. “He’ll get experience to know what he’ll deal with out in the streets. I figured if he didn’t like what he was dealing with on the inside, he really won’t like what’s happening on the outside.”
