Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for Texas’ Super Tuesday primary election.
Super Tuesday is the election day in the United States presidential primary season when the greatest number of states hold primary elections and caucuses. Fourteen state primaries and the American Samoa caucuses will take place today.
In Angelina County, there are three contested races in the Republican primary —sheriff, Precinct 1 commissioner and Precinct 2 constable.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches faces challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison faces Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable’s race, incumbent Trae Trevathan faces Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
