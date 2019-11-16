Jobless rates in Lufkin rose while Angelina County’s rate held steady, October figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in September to 3.8% in October.
This rate is .3% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.1% and is on par with the city’s average jobless rate seen in 2019.
Lufkin’s total labor force dropped to 14,758 people from September to October. The number of jobless also rose to 554 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9%. It is .2% lower than last year’s rate of 4.1%.
The county’s total labor force dropped and the number of unemployed dropped from September to October. The county’s total unemployed dropped to 1,382 people and the labor force dropped to 35,525 people.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in October and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%.
Texas’ civilian labor force remained more than 14 million while the number of unemployed rose to 478,037 people.
“This is yet another historic moment for Texas. For the past five months, our unemployment rate has remained at a record low,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “It’s no surprise that our innovative businesses, hardworking labor force and strong state leadership continue to yield economic results to highlight Texas as one of the best places to work in the country.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.4% in October.
