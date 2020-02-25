Age: 17
School: Pineywoods Community Academy
College/professional plans: I plan to attend either Texas A&M or Baylor University and earn my master’s degree in biology. After graduating college, I will obtain a job working as a forensic technician.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? I have had many funny moments during my time in high school, but one of the funniest is when my choir teacher Mr. Armstrong showed the whole class his dance moves.
Favorite form of social media? Why? My favorite form of social media is Snapchat because it provides a fast and easy way to communicate and share moments with friends.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “When We Were Young” by Adele because it is a very beautiful song that is full of emotion.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? The cafeteria menu that we have already includes healthy meal choices. The only change that I would make to our menu is to provide more than one entree option on an everyday basis.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I would describe Lufkin as a small yet welcoming and homey town. It is beautiful, peaceful and full of fun activities to participate in.
Have you changed since freshman year? I would definitely say that I have changed significantly since freshman year. I have become far more mature and have also realized the true importance of my education.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? If I could change something about the world, it would be to make the world an overall more fair and peaceful place to live.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would advise my freshman self to always stay focused and to keep working hard no matter what.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? I have been taught by many inspiring teachers, but if I had to choose one, it would be my former Spanish teacher Mrs. Alegria. She is always so enthusiastic about teaching and is sure to support every student’s success.
