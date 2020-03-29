Pouland’s the Everything Store has been a part of the Diboll community and economy for 38 years, and the Pouland family dates back even further.
“I was 17 when I started here,” owner Andrea Swor said. “It was my dad’s idea. He felt like we needed a feed store and a tire store with it because you can’t make it on just feed alone.”
John Pouland was in the logging and trucking business, so the tire store worked well. John’s father-in-law was a grocer who came to Diboll in 1940 before the highway was built.
“They came here in 1940 from Chester, Texas,” John said. “He was a groceryman. When the highway came in, he put a grocery store in this building facing the highway.”
The building is still owned by the Poulands. It is currently used by John’s wife, Sandra Pouland, for her real estate agency. It was a company store for Temple Industries.
“We have seen a lot come and go since Temple left,” Swor said. “The town has changed drastically.”
The family has endeavored to keep themselves and the store involved in the community through the years. Sandra is active in the Diboll Business Association and Swor is a member of the Diboll ISD board.
The business is involved with civic and nonprofit organizations. Giving inspires giving, Swor said.
“We try to help big time in the community,” Swor said. “I feel like giving back to the community is a very important part. I feel like you need to give back to the community because if you help the people around you, they’re going to come help you, and it makes for a closer-knit community.”
When a person comes into Pouland’s, Swor typically can greet them by name, and she almost always knows what they need before they can say it.
Swor also said she enjoys helping local FFA students purchase feed and equipment for their animals and projects. Sanda writes a column called “News from the Round Table” for the Diboll paper.
People also come and visit with Swor and John, especially for their morning coffee sitting by the round table in the mornings. John said people love to congregate together at the store because Diboll doesn’t have a cafe.
“People come here and sit around, and we usually cook a big pot of beans or something at lunch, and whoever’s in here can eat and drink coffee,” John said. “It’s kind of a hangout spot.”
The store was chosen as Diboll Day citizens of the year in 1992.
“We just try to treat our customers special,” Swor said. “We give back everything we can to the community to try to make it better.”
Swor raised her daughter in the store, and she said she’s working on the next generation, too.
For the most part, the store has stayed the same through the ages. They’ve added a plumbing section and a mixture of gourmet food lines, like the Colorado Pintos, and a gun section.
John said the store has gotten into and out of its chainsaw section as the logging business went mechanized and loggers found more sophisticated equipment.
Traffic through the store has decreased as the number of people working in Diboll has decreased and people have begun to buy online, but Swor said she hopes to keep Pouland’s alive.
“If people want these small businesses to survive, they’re going to need to come in the door and purchase with us, not online,” Swor said. “Sales tax is a big deal. If you think about it, every $10 item is 83 cents generated for something.”
Another potential future hitch in sales could be the $141 million TxDOT project to construct a Diboll Relief Route (aka The Diboll Bypass or Diboll Loop) over the next five years that will serve as the primary evacuation route for this section of U.S. Highway 59 and as a relief route for freight transportation to efficiently move traffic along the U.S. 59 corridor.
A local store, like a small community, is important because it brings people together, Swor said. The community gets to know one another, becomes closely knit, and they help each other.
Hopefully the store can continue to offer more than its competitors in product and quality, Swor said.
“The store is my life. Eat, drink and sleep it, you could say,” Swor said. “I love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.