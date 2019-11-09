A Lufkin man has been arrested on a warrant for indecency with a child after a girl said he touched her and exposed himself earlier this year.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Baker, 29, on a warrant for indecency with a child, as well as warrants for assault/family violence and traffic violations on Monday. As of late Friday, he remained in the Angelina County Jail with a $15,500 total bond for his charges.
The girl made the outcry to Hudson police on May 28. The mother of the girl said Baker, a family friend, had touched her daughter inappropriately during a visit that day, according to the affidavit for Baker’s arrest.
The girl said Baker had touched her inappropriately, including biting her, the affidavit states. She said he would follow her around the house and at one point she fell, only for him to hold her down and assault her, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s sister entered the room where this allegedly occurred, and she said Hill grabbed her by the throat and told her sister that they were wrestling because she had taken his credit card, the affidavit states.
At one point, the girl also said Baker exposed himself to her and demanded she touch it, or there would be consequences, according to the affidavit. She reportedly left the house afterward.
Baker’s arrest history in the county dates back to 2018 and includes a charge of possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
