Lufkin Police arrested Joshua Renfroe, 29, of Hemphill, on a charge of theft Thursday afternoon.
LPD’s incident report on the arrest states he is accused of attempting to smuggle more than $400 worth of merchandise out of Walmart in a plastic tote. Renfro told officers the “voodoo” made him do it. He also said the “voodoo” made him not brush his teeth that morning.
Authorities booked Renfroe to the Angelina County Jail Thursday evening. He later posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
