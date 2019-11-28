As the holidays begin in full force, it can be difficult to resist sneaking a bite or two from the kitchen to your pet. However, East Texas medical professionals advise against the practice.
“We humanize our pets,” Dr. Shawn Penn with Southwood Drive Animal Clinic said. “We often just assume that because we like it, they would like it too, and because it’s safe for us, it’s safe for them, but that is not always the case.”
Dogs and cats taste things differently than humans do, Penn said. They also have different digestive systems. While some breeds of animals can handle more than others, Penn said he advises pet owners to avoid giving their pets table food altogether.
“They have dog food and cat food formulated for their taste and their health, and that’s why we buy that,” he said. “That’s not to say that we can’t feed them things that we eat, but to avoid problems, it’s best just to avoid it.”
During the holidays, Southwood Drive Animal Clinic sees an increase in diet-related illness, Penn said. Illness can range from indigestion to vomiting and diarrhea to pancreatitis — a life-threatening disease.
“A lot of times it is because of ingestion of table scraps or table food, whether accidentally or intentionally,” Penn said. “A lot of dogs can tolerate eating from the table, but some dogs can’t. Usually, it’s smaller breed dogs who can’t tolerate changes in their diet.
“Sometimes it’s just a single bite that can cause issues, so I generally recommend not feeding from the table just to avoid all those problems.”
Whether a food is fatty, spicy or smoked can all contribute to indigestion and illness, he said. Particularly toxic foods pet owners should always avoid include onion, garlic, grapes and all forms of chocolate.
“The other problem I see is feeding scraps like bones from turkeys,” he said. “Cooked bones can be dangerous because when they eat those, they splinter and form very sharp shards of bones that can puncture the stomach and intestine as it moves through.”
If a pet owner notices that their pet is losing their appetite or vomiting or having diarrhea for longer periods of time, they should contact a veterinarian. However, the severity depends on the pet, so Penn encouraged pet owners to call and ask.
“There’s never any harm in calling,” he said. “If you have any doubt, the best thing to do is to call the veterinarian and ask. The worst thing you can do is assume it’s OK and wait and end up in a bad situation.”
Often times, veterinarians can offer suggestions of over the counter medications or suggestions to avoid dehydration over the phone. Many veterinarians, including Southwood Drive Animal Clinic, also offer emergency services.
To contact Southwood Drive Animal Clinic, call 639-1825.
