Saturday morning was all about going green and supporting the red, white and blue at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
The Christmas in July event, hosted by both Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113, was all about clearing the highway of debris and repurposing greeting cards to send to active military and injured veterans who cannot simply run to a store to grab cards for their loved ones’ birthdays or even their own anniversaries.
AB/C has been putting together events to keep Angelina County beautiful for 35 years. Executive director Jennifer LaCorte said that in addition to highway cleanup and greeting card repurposing, they also host several events throughout the year to encourage the citizens of Angelina County to be mindful of the environment.
Phone book recycling, the Texas State Forest Festival and Tire Day are just a few of the ways AB/C hopes to promote their motto of “reduce, reuse and recycle,” she said
Rita Redd, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113, works to help keep the troops overseas stocked with both their needs and wants from home. In 2006, the auxiliary started “Because We Care,” which sends over boxes full of items to make life easier for service members.
“We’re in our thirteenth year, and we’ve never missed a month,” she said.
Redd talked about things service members in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan are in need of that are often taken for granted here at home, mentioning wash cloths and toiletries. When it comes to the wants of military members, she said they include items such as beef jerky, Make America Great Again hats, and most often overlooked: greeting cards.
“Last week was my anniversary, and we don’t have a Hallmark around the corner, so I couldn’t get a card to send to my wife,” a man said to Redd.
That is where this idea of sending over blank greeting cards began. There are thousands of men and women serving overseas, and quite a few holidays throughout the year, so the quest to make this goal affordable birthed the idea of repurposing used birthday, holiday, anniversary and get well soon cards.
In addition to sending the cards to active military overseas, the auxiliary has expanded to include patients at the VA hospital is Houston as well.
People of all ages participated in the Service Saturday at the chamber. While some attendees were out helping clean the roadways, 11-year-old Madilyn Hennigan helped to repurpose cards inside.
She described her contribution to the cause as making her feel like she’s “spreading cheer.” She said she enjoys knowing that if the men and women she’s making the cards for have “something going on, or if they’re missing somebody, that they have something” they can send to them.
