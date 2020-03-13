One woman was taken to a local hospital after her vehicle went off road and overturned into a creek Friday afternoon.
The one-vehicle crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Old Union Road, just past the intersection with Timberwood Boulevard near Lufkin Fire Station 4. The vehicle, a maroon four-door Kia Optima, appeared to be traveling eastbound on Old Union Road when it left the roadway past Timberwood Boulevard and damaged the guardrail of a nearby bridge. It then continued into the creek next to the bridge.
Lufkin firefighters used the Jaws of Life and other tools to free the driver from her vehicle. No other passengers were inside.
By 2:35 p.m., the woman was loaded onto a gurney and placed into a Lufkin Fire ambulance. She was moving her arms and breathing while being taken to the ambulance. Her current condition and identity has not been released at this time.
As emergency responders continued to work the scene, the eastbound lane of Old Union Road remained closed, and traffic diverted around the middle and westbound lane when directed.
As of 2:45 p.m., the Kia remained in the creek.
In addition to the Lufkin Fire Department, the Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 responded to the crash.
