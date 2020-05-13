The 2020 elections in Angelina County will look and feel different from previous years due to changes proposed by the elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins and approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.
“I have a great concern for workers and voters in our county,” Elizabeth Hawkins said. “This will help protect each of the concerned parties. If we didn’t have anything in place to protect our workers and our voters and something happens and somebody happens to catch this virus, things may escalate up to the liability of the county.”
County Judge Don Lymbery suggested that commissioners table these items at the beginning of the meeting because of new guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Since they’re actually going to come out and issue guidance on us for voting, my recommendation … is to table these three items until we can get this guidance from the state,” Lymbery said.
Abbott said that special and runoff elections could be held on July 14 and issued some guidance on how counties should operate the elections. This included a provision extending early voting to 17 days, where in previous years it didn’t last quite two weeks.
In Angelina County, the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race and Pct. 2 constable’s race led to a runoff.
However, Hawkins argued that after speaking with the Secretary of State, she was told that it is still up to the county to administer all of these things that need to take effect.
“These are just guidelines for us to base everything that we are doing (on),” she said. “So everything that I’m going to talk about today, that I would like to implement for the safety of our people who vote in Angelina County and our clerks who actually are working. We want them to feel safe and secure.”
Echoing this sentiment, Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire told the judge and other commissioners that whether they tabled the discussion or not, the purchases would need to be made.
“Whether we table it or not, it doesn’t matter. The virus isn’t going away,” he said. “We need to provide protection for an election no matter when it is.”
In the end, the commissioners approved the purchase of 67 check-in protective shields for $11,126.65 that will act as a barrier at the voter check-in stations for early voting and Election Day.
“This is a clear barrier that will be placed at each voter check-in station for early voting and Election Day,” Hawkins said. “This is going to protect our voter, this is going to protect our poll worker and it is custom-made for our tablets.”
Lymbery asked if this spending makes sense in the long run, not just for the next two elections. Hawkins said she anticipates that the precautions they considered on Tuesday would be needed for elections in the years to come.
“This virus has changed the way we do business in every way,” Cheshire said. “I would assume we’d continue, in the future, to utilize them in the manner we purchased them for.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy asked if the shields would be made in time for the next election’s early voting, and Hawkins told him that if they moved quickly, they would be.
“If we wait until later, then probably not,” she said. “It would be the general election before we get them.”
The county also approved an on-demand ballot printing system for $10,150 with a yearly software license of $2,505 to print ballots in preparation of an expected influx of ballot by mail requests and curbside voting.
The money would come out of the Elections Administration budget, Hawkins said. They already have the money for it.
She said that otherwise, given the expected influx of curbside and ballot by mail voting, they will have to print ballots that don’t fit their voting machines and the administration would have to hand-tally the votes. This way they can print the ballots out and they would be inserted into their tabulator with no problem.
“This is going to ensure the correct ballot style for every voter,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to also eliminate the need to store mass quantities of printed ballots in the future. So any extra ballots that we ordered previously, we don’t have to store that because I can print what I need on demand.”
The county will also allow her to hire up to 10 people to manage the influx of ballots by mail that they expect will increase in light of COVID-19.
On top of those items, commissioners also will allow Hawkins to apply for funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the second part to the act that gave millions of Americans stimulus checks — when funding becomes available.
Hawkins said the CARES Act would require the county to match 20% of the total cost but that she had that already in her budget and was ready to do what was needed.
“I have the funds to be able to do that on any amount we request from this grant, which is up to $81,000,” she said. “I will be asking for the amount based on what I think we need for this year.”
She said she will be using this money to get whatever she needs to protect the election workers and voters as best she can.
She has already purchased 17 gallons of hand sanitizer and is going to purchase disinfectant spray and wipes, as well as masks and gloves for poll workers. She’ll also get tape to ensure that voters can maintain six feet of distance between each other.
In other business, the commissioners also:
■ Paid $1,800 to Spirit Outfitters for 60 one-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer for county employees.
■ Extended the employer Hospital Services Agreement between Angelina County and CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin from Jan. 1, 2020, until Dec. 31, 2021.
■ Proclaimed the month of May Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Angelina County.
■ Approved the addition of a Cannon copier/printer to the existing Cannon lease agreement for the newly constructed office area of the District Attorney’s office.
Approved a third amendment to the carbon credit purchase and sale agreement between Angelina County and Element Markets Emissions LLC.
Approved a budget transfer for Pct. 2 Constable, $1,000 from office supplies and $500 from repair and maintenance patrol equipment to suppliers patrol.
Commissioners also approved the final plats of:
The Handley Subdivision No. 5 in Precinct 1.
The Thigpen Road-Martin Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 1.
The School Craft Road-Parnell Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 3.
