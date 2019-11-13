Three were sent to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 59 south, just south of the loop in Lufkin, near the La Quinta Inn. On the scene, a Chevrolet Tahoe appeared to have rear-ended a Nissan, which rear-ended a Ford truck.
At this time, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles have not had their identities released.
Authorities on the scene said three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, however none of their injuries appeared to be life threatening. The Chevrolet sustained heavy damage to its front and the Nissan sustained heavy damage to its front and back. The Ford sustained some damages to its back but could still be driven.
Traffic remained slowed as authorities and wreckers worked the scene. Both northbound lanes of U.S. 59 south experienced slowdowns due to the crash.
Lufkin police and firefighters responded to the scene.
