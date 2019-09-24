Weather in Angelina County and the rest of East Texas should return to stable, dry conditions now that the tropical disturbance has passed, weather forecasters say.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office lists today’s forecast as mostly sunny with a high near 89 and a low around 68. Wednesday’s forecast is sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 69. Thursday is also sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 72.
On Friday, there’s a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. in an otherwise partly-sunny day with a high near 92 and a low around 73.
Saturday and Sunday continue the trend with a 20% chance of rain on both days. Saturday’s high is 93 and the low is 73, while Sunday’s high is forecast near 93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.