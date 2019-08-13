The Angelina County commissioners may give a 90-day extension to Tower Specialist Inc. for the construction of two new radio towers at today’s 10 a.m. meeting at the courthouse annex.
Commissioners approved the construction of two new radio towers, one to be placed in Lufkin by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the other to be placed in Zavalla at 200 County Barn Lane, in July 2018.
Construction was halted because of the weather, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said. They need a concrete base for each tower and the rain has prevented moving forward with that.
Commissioners also will consider entering a new service agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for new services at both tower sites and providing easements for the company to the towers. They also will consider adding the service areas to the Retail Electric Provider list of locations.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
■ A request from Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison to draw $120,000 out of the contingency fund to relieve the burden of replacing culverts in 2019. The money would go to Hard Top Roads.
■ A request from Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire to purchase a 2019 John Deere 310SL backhoe from Doggett Machinery through the BuyBoard for $113,750 with a lease agreement.
■ Extending the completion date for a contract between the county and Crockett Construction executed on April 15, 2019, to provide construction of the sections J-1 and K-1 Liner at the Angelina County Waste Manager Center.
■ Allowing the landfill to advertise for bids for the construction of a new leachate/contaminated water pond and to decommission and remove the existing pond.
And budget transfers for:
■ $30,000 from Precinct 1 carryover to culverts ($10,000) and R&M equipment ($20,000).
■ $2,986 from Precinct 4 equipment lease and $5,000 from carryover to culverts.
■ $500 from County Extension rental/lease equipment to training.
Allowing earnest money contracts between the county and:
■ Martin and Brenda Terry for the sale of 2.48 acres of land on O’Quinn Road.
■ James Bailey Jr. for the sale of 1.58 acres of land on Floyd Drive
■ Ryan Keith Moore for the sale of Lot 79, Block 1 of the Briar Village Subdivision.
■ Approval of the Angelina County Clerk’s plan for the preservation and restoration of archives following a public hearing.
■ An optional fee for the year 2020 from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
■ An interlocal agreement between the county and the Texas DMV for provision of equipment and consumables.
