The Bible House, Lufkin’s last Christian book store, will close its doors on Dec. 15.
The store has been in Lufkin since Perry and Beulah Grisham opened it in downtown Lufkin in 1957. Sisters Sharon Grisham and Lucy Richardson took over the location after it made its way to its current location on state Highway 94.
Other family members including Deidra and Dianna Richardson helped the sisters run the store, but when Sharon passed away early this year, Lucy said she wasn’t able to realistically keep the store running while also running the family ranch in Wells.
“We have 15 acres here (on the property in Hudson) with five houses on it, so we just could not take care of it all,” Lucy said.
The store has been a wonderful part of the family, Lucy said.
“Either mother or I or Sharon or all three of us were here,” she said. “We have really enjoyed working together.”
The store has been a ministry for them. For many years, there was no prophet, but they kept it running, Lucy said.
“It was a ministry,” she said. “We wanted to help those churches that didn’t have anyone to do anything for them.”
The customer have become family to them, as well, Lucy said. Dianna said she has enjoyed helping customers find the perfect Bible or piece of literature.
“Becoming friends with the customers is special,” she said. “We offer a one-on-one experience, and in doing that, you get to know the customers, their families. Counseling is half the work.”
“We’ve said many times that we have counselor written on our forehead,” Dianna said. “I’ve enjoyed that. I’ve sat here and prayed with a whole lot of people for different reasons.”
The family plans on selling the land and the contents of the store. Lucy said she would love to see someone buy the store and move it somewhere in Lufkin to keep a local Christian bookstore alive.
“There’s so many people who need a Bible bookstore, especially ages 55 and up,” she said. “They do not use a computer, and the churches have no access to a computer to order church supplies or literature.”
Dianna said that’s one reason they decided the Bible House will have an online presence to provide Bibles and Christian literature to the churches it supplies after it closes. Locals can purchase materials on the website (when they create it) or they can call in orders at 875-3258.
The store is having a 30% off sale on all of its content through October and a 40% off sale starting Nov. 1.
“We appreciate the community’s patronage, their understanding, their support,” Lucy said. “We’ve just enjoyed it.”
