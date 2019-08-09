Angelina College held its Community College Day on Thursday at J.D.’s Center of Hope Inc.
Bishop Cliff Olford, the center’s CEO, said “residents of Lufkin don’t know too much about AC. They’re being encouraged to go elsewhere, so this is a good opportunity to introduce them to Angelina College.”
Tables were set up for the arts and education, business technology and health careers schools. There were also student life and financial aid tables to encourage and excite prospective students to take the next step in furthering their education.
President Michael Simon said they even had places for attendees to apply for AC at the event. “Hopefully they can enroll here in two weeks and go to college,” Simon said.
“One of the goals of the college is to be embedded in the communities we serve,’’ he said. ‘’That means we can’t just sit out on Highway 59 and wait for the community to come to us ... if this is the sort of thing where community leaders say ‘hey, we need this,’ then we need to find a way to make that happen. I think tonight is evidence that we’re doing that.”
Welcome week for Angelina College students will be Monday through Thursday during the last week of August. There will be events such as Pastries with Professors, Life-Sized Game Night and even a Food Truck Fest and Community Involvement Fair to kick off the 2019 fall semester.
