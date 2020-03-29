HUDSON — The Hudson community has changed significantly over the years, and former city councilwoman Lillie Streich has been there to watch many of those changes unfold.
She served on the council before it had its own space.
“We had our meetings in the Hudson Fire Department,” Streich said. “It got to the point where we had to move because there wasn’t enough room.”
Then the council and city offices moved to a location on Mt. Carmel Road, where it stayed for many years. However, the city grew to the point where it needed even more space.
“We stayed there for a long time and built up on it, but it got so crowded that when they had a chance to move here (the old Trout House), they decided it was the ideal time,” Streich said. “We were just stepping on each other’s toes and everything else.”
As the need for more space for city officials has grown, so has the size and shape of the community. Streich said she has witnessed the community grow in size and wealth.
“When it first started, there were hardly any people here,” Streich said. “It was such a small place. You can’t drive down the street now without seeing a bunch of cars. Used to you could just drive where you wanted to and hardly see a car.”
Streich and her husband Walter moved to Hudson in 1972 for his job with Shell Oil Company, and they have stayed ever since.
The people make Hudson the community that it is, Streich said. Both for good and for bad.
“We have had good people in city hall, and we have had those that really did not understand what was going on,” she said. “We had one lady who ran for city council, and when she got elected, she walked in and said, ‘OK, I own the city now. I’m not going to have people like you here.’
“She didn’t last long.”
But when it comes down to it, the people of Hudson are there for each other, she said. She remembers events of community fellowship like the yearly dinner and bingo game, and she remembers times when people r0se to the occasion to fill a need.
“They have such lovely people here. They are all very friendly and nice and try to do what they can for you,” she said. “I had hurt my back at one time, and I was laid up on the recliner. Our only heating in the house was the fireplace in the living room.
“My son posted on Facebook and said, ‘Does anybody know where you can buy some firewood?’ The fire department got ahold of it and they got together and saw to it that I got firewood and a heater. They said, ‘We don’t want anything to happen to our Mrs. Lillie.’ They took care of me, and they still do.”
Being on the city council was an interesting and rewarding experience, Streich said. It was important to remember that you are one voice in a team looking to do the best for your city.
“The city council and what happens in the city council makes a lot of difference in what goes on in the city, but I don’t think people understand what it’s like and how important it is to be able to help out in any way you can,” Streich said.
At one time, Streich and another city councilwoman had quite a few differences of opinion, but they made a point of listening to and respecting one another, and that made all the difference, she said.
“It’s an important part of the community to be on the council, and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Streich said.
Streich said it is hard to imagine what Hudson will look like in another 10 or 20 years, but she said she imagines it will grow quite a bit more.
“Every time you look up, there’s more places being built, more things being expanded and so forth,” she said. “I was thinking about what it was like growing up, and I had a completely different life when I was growing up than what I have now that I wouldn’t have even thought of having.
“And I’ve traveled from one town to the next with the Shell Oil Company. We’ve moved here, there and somewhere else, and I’ve gotten to know each city and what it’s like, and I absolutely adore Hudson.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.