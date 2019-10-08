Lufkin police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night.
The robbery occurred in the 700 block of Hoo Hoo Avenue around 7:30 p.m., a release from LPD states. The victim in the robbery said three black men approached his home, where he was sitting on the porch. Two of the men had guns, and one man put a gun to the victim’s head and demanded money, the man said.
The victim’s adult son reportedly pulled into the driveway and got out of his vehicle without realizing what was happening. One of the men shot at him and a scuffle ensued between the shooter and the victim’s son until the son lost his footing and fell backward, according to Lufkin police. The suspect then hit the victim’s son in the head with the gun before he and the two others fled on foot, according to police.
The victim’s son was treated by Lufkin Fire paramedics for a gash on his head and refused hospital treatment. The victim said he recognized one of the men who had stopped at his home earlier in the day to test drive a vehicle he had for sale.
At this time, the incident remains under investigation. Those with information are asked to call LPD at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.