Central High School ninth- through 12th-graders got a taste of the college life as countless college representatives filled the gym Monday afternoon.
“We like to promote college and career awareness as early as possible,” said Susie Jones, CHS college and career coordinator. “Because we’re so small and so many of ours are first-generation college-goers, they don’t understand that whole process.”
This is a one-stop shop for students to get important information about the opportunities different colleges offer, Jones said. Many colleges will bring specific departments to talk about their programs.
Angelina College welding instructor Jesse Cole was there explaining his department to information seekers like freshman Hunter Vasquez. Members of Angelina College’s respiratory therapy program demonstrated some of their equipment for students.
Senior Kaycie Brown said she has been wanting to go to Tyler Junior College for their dental hygiene program, but she found out that Blinn College also has a program, and she might reconsider for the College Station environment.
“It’s a good experience to be able to see what all colleges have to offer,” senior Alexis Lofton said.
“We can get the knowledge we need for scholarships and dorms and classes and college in general,” junior Preslie Turney said.
The College Day made the inevitability of leaving home and striking out on their own more of a reality, which didn’t help their nerves, Alexis said.
Alexandria Hines, access and outreach improvement specialist, was there introducing students to the University of Houston.
“The University of Houston has a lot to offer, so we want to spread everything we have to give so students can have a variety of options,” Hines said. “I think education is super important, and being able to talk to students and parents about that next step is exciting.”
Seniors Ashawnte Roache and Joy’e Claborne said the event was helpful to them because they could ask questions and get information from people who attend or work at the colleges and universities.
“Some schools did so well explaining that they made you want to go right then,” Joy’e said.
Joy’e said she wants to go to school for psychology, and Ashawnte said she is interested in nursing.
