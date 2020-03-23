Angelina County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but ask that the public follow safety precautions by watching the meeting’s livestream.
The meeting will be held in the regular courtroom at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex, but only those who are on the agenda will be allowed into the room. That crowd is capped at 10 people — including the commissioners.
Those wishing to participate in the public forum have been asked to sign up and remain outside until called in for the public forum at the start of the meeting.
The meeting can be livestreamed at angelinacounty.net.
The commissioners will consider extending the Local State of Disaster Declaration. The original disaster declaration was made by county Judge Don Lymbery in conjunction with the city of Lufkin and would only last through March 27. It requires an extension by county commissioners.
The declaration enacts three regulations while it’s active:
■ Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
■ Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited; restaurants and food services must use take-out, delivery, drive-in or drive-thru services.
■ Bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities are to be closed.
Failure to abide by these regulations may result in a $1,000 fine or confinement in the county’s jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.
The commissioners also will consider a proposal by local attorney Bob Flournoy. Flournoy has broached the topic of establishing a unit road system with commissioners in the past, although not as an official agenda item.
The unit road system would create a singular road engineering position in the county and all road maintenance decisions would be made by that engineer and their staff. The commissioners would keep their positions, but the direct control over roads would be forfeited.
The commissioners also will consider:
■ Approving the final plats for the Green Sanders Road Subdivision No. 1 in * Precinct 1 and for the Kenneth Carroll Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 3.
■ The monthly treasurer’s report for February.
■ Renewing the interlocal cooperation contract with the Department of Public Safety on the Failure to Appear program.
■ Allowing Road and Bridge Precinct 4 to participate in operation Clean-Sweep, which was presented by the Diboll Civic Club, to be held on April 25.
■ Extending the employees hospital services agreement between the county and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial through June 30.
■ Approving Pct. 4 Constable Ray Anthony’s 2019 racial profiling report for the county.
The commissioners also will consider approving budget transfers for:
■ Road and Bridge Precinct 1, $2,500 from hard top roads to culverts.
■ Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, $1,000 from training personnel to publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.