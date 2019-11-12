Age: 17
School: Central High School
College/professional plans: I plan to own/run a concrete construction company.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? The funniest memory I have in high school is of the long rides with my FFA forages team to competitions and all the things we talked about.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I do not have social media, but I have fun when my mom posts about me on Instagram.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? I would choose “When the Credits Roll” by George Strait because it fits with how we’re looking back at our high school accomplishments.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would add chicken fajita tacos more often to the menu.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Pollok, Texas, is a quiet, small Southern town where the people are friendly and willing to help out someone in need.
Have you changed since freshman year? I have changed a little bit in that I tend to let my personality show more often, and I have increased in knowledge from the events around me.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the world to where it was more God-fearing. I feel this would help fix several problems.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell myself to trust my gut more.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? I have had several teachers that inspired and pushed me. The ones who have helped me the most are Mrs. Susie Jones and Mrs. Sheila Cloyd because they both helped me prepare my life for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.