Huntington High School held its first College and Career Fair Thursday morning.
The high school was able to hold the fair with funds from the Rural Success Initiative Grant, which provides $10,000 to spend on college and career awareness.
“Our students were able to participate in the college night at Lufkin back in November, and we have such a large population that don’t necessarily intend to go to college, but they want some type of certification program, technical school or somewhat,” counselor Sherri Flynt said.
Flynt said she hopes this event will ignite a fire of curiosity in the students and show them careers they never thought of.
“We promote college a lot and think that’s the only option,” Flynt said. “Not all students are college-geared. We want to hit that population of students that get lost and let them know what’s out there for them.”
Senior Jack Page said he was enjoying the fair. He was most interested in the Kilgore College Lineman Program that prepares students for a career making about $80 an hour.
“I like the thought of working on dangerous things,” Jack said. “That’s why I want to be an electrician because you get to climb way up in the air and work on high amounts of electricity.”
Jack said he was glad that people in his school set this up for them so they could make a good future.
Senior Addison Dodd said she was interested in learning about new opportunities she hadn’t seen before. She had really only considered going into the teaching field before the fair, but now she is interested in programs like Angelina College’s radiology or pharmacy programs.
“It’s really good to have all of these people in one place so you’re not constantly looking all over the internet not getting a for-sure answer,” she said. “You can talk to them first-hand and ask any question and get an answer right away.”
