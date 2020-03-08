Hours before the 11th annual Angelina Beautiful/Clean Recycling Day event began on Saturday morning, East Texans began lining up at Southpark Drive to drop off what hazardous waste they could.
“There are people that look forward to this event because it’s the only annual event between the Tyler/Longview area and Houston,” AB/C director Jennifer LaCorte said. “We hold it every year, around the same time of year. So people have learned to save up their items to take advantage of this service.”
There were already about 100 cars within the first hour, LaCorte said. She hoped to reach somewhere between 300-400 people by the end of the day.
Randy Ware has been coming to this event for four years. This year he brought paint, oils, batteries and an air conditioner. He has held on to much of it through the year, knowing he can dispose of it properly with AB/C.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Rather than going to the trash and eventually the landfill, at least it being recycled. It is taken care of better.”
In different stations, those taking advantage of the recycling day could drop off paints, oils, batteries, electronics and appliances. Those would then be pulled apart while volunteers looked for what can be used from them, and the rest disposed of through professional services, LaCorte said.
“Anything that can be reused again, we try to go that route first, and then it gets recycled,” she said. “If it can’t be recycled, we have a disposal company here to take care of it. So it’s disposed of properly so that it doesn’t affect our groundwater or soil in our community.”
This event offers people a way to dispose of things that may otherwise be dumped illegally or just thrown away and not taken care of properly, LaCorte said. She believes this has mitigated some illegal dumping, keeping the community clean.
Jeffrey Todd donated a lot of household paint and an old stereo system with his family.
“It’s stuff that doesn’t need to go to the landfill, obviously,” he said. “Especially the paint. It’s stuff that’s environmentally unsafe. It’s our responsibility as citizens of Angelina County to make sure we don’t pollute.”
Workers with the Lufkin City Solid Waste team and volunteers from Lockheed Martin were there to unload trucks, trailers and cars and begin separating those pieces.
“Lockheed Martin is really big on ‘Go Green’ — how can we help our environment?” Ruth Oates, environmental safety manager for Lockheed, said. “Helping our community is one of our top objectives.”
Lockheed has worked with AB/C since the event started and has sponsored it each year.
Erick Vincent, with solid waste, believes in this event because the stuff being brought to them can find a better use through it. He was part of the crew taking in metals and electronics.
“Everybody has all of this stuff, and it’s better for it to come here to be recycled, be used for something else instead of going in our roads and ditches and making our town look bad,” he said.
