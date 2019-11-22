The 4B/Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approved the purchase of 35 acres of property in Lufkin for $1.65 million during a Thursday meeting.
“The whole thing is a master plan of moving the city forward from an economic development standpoint,” Bob Samford, the director of the LEDC, said. “We’re doing really well and we’ve strategically purchased this land for businesses. That’s the theme.”
The land was previously owned by PID Group Inc./SALH Investments LLC. The company owed the LEDC about $1.38 million from a 2016 economic development loan.
This transaction voids the remainder of the loan, city manager Keith Wright said. The LEDC offered to put what PID owes toward the purchase price and then the LEDC would pay what was left — about $278,434 — including the title policy, Wright said.
The property will border the Capital Improvements Plan 2020 project to extend Whitehouse Drive.
“It doesn’t save us money, but it gives us a valuable asset,” Wright said. “The asset will belong to the 4B Corporation. … We think we can take this (property), which is prime real estate, and use it for an industrial park.”
The LEDC also will put the 96.82 acres at the racetrack property on state Highway 103 east up for sale and market this property. They have had trouble selling the lot in the past, Wright said.
He said the property needs an appraisal to determine how much it is worth. But the way the old paper mill — which is directly across the highway — looks has also impacted the sale of that property, he said.
“It’s hurt our ability to market the land,” Wright said.
He said the city will work with a Realtor through the 4B Corporation to market the land, and when they have a worthwhile offer they will bring it back to the board of directors, he said.
“We’ve got more things coming,” Wright said. “Just wait and see. … I’m telling you that Bob (Samford) just about worked himself out of property that we can sell.”
