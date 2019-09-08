For the first time since 1953, the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce will kick off the 2019 Texas State Forest Festival with a parade in downtown Lufkin.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown, with a route starting on Shepherd by A Furniture Fetish.
“We wanted the parade to get people excited, to help the community feel proud of where they’re from, where they live and what they do,” Roberts said. “The theme of the Forest Festival parade is ‘Made in the Pineywoods.’”
The event will feature 40 different floats from nonprofits, businesses and other organizations from across the county, in addition to cheerleaders, bands, floats and more.
“We have a portable sawmill coming down,” she said.
Roberts and other members of the Chamber team came across old photos of the parade and didn’t know what it was for originally, she said.
“We couldn’t figure out where the parade was. We found out it was the Texas State Forest Festival parade and we wanted to know why we didn’t do it anymore — why it stopped,” she said.
So they dug deeper into history using The Lufkin Daily News and The History Center in Diboll and found out it had been nearly 70 years since the last parade. Roberts said she approached Chamber CEO Tara Watson-Watkins about it and said they needed to reinstate the parade.
“The Forest Festival is a celebration of what our community is,” she said. “It’s a celebration of the pine trees where we live. It’s what we’re surrounded by. It creates jobs for our community and is just such a beautiful place to live.”
She said this would be another way for people to find pride in the community and remember what Lufkin and Angelina County are all about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.