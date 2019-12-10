The Angelina College Board of Trustees approved adding a two-year degree to the Diesel Technology program.
“This is an add-on to what we’re currently offering (a Diesel Technology certificate), and it will give those students a chance to maybe get a management position in their field,” AC President Michael Simon said.
The decision came from a recommendation by the advisory committee, which is made up of representatives from industry (business owners or diesel mechanics in the field with experience), Simon said.
“They said that, yes, the diesel certificate has value, so we’re going to continue offering the certificate, but they really believed that for someone to move up to running a shop or becoming a crew chief, having that two-year credential was important,” he said.
The decision to transition a certificate program into a degree program starts at the advisory committee, goes to a group of faculty members, then on to administration until it reaches the board.
If the board approves it, the decision is sent to the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which is the college’s accrediting body. Then it is sent to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which is a state agency that coordinates all higher education in Texas.
The process takes about six months to complete for a program transition, Simon said. If it were a brand new program, it would take about a year.
“We will be using existing faculty for now,” Simon said. “There may be some additional adjuncts that we might have to bring in, but at this point, we’re not anticipating that.”
Axley & Rode gave a presentation on the college’s annual accounting audit it is required by law to have performed by an external auditing firm. The firm reported the college had an Unqualified Report, which means there were no problems in the report.
“It is the highest you can get,” Simon said. “It means the financials, as management presented them, do accurately represent the financial position of the college. It’s very good news.”
The board named Victoria Kelly as the early voting clerk for the 2020 board election. Joe Deason’s, Jay Shands’ and Hilary Haglund-Walker’s seats are coming up for election this year.
The board also approved moving the meeting dates for 2020, starting in February, to the third Monday of the month instead of the second Monday of the month.
The board also approved the calendars for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The calendars are mostly the same, keeping Thanksgiving and Spring Break around the same time as previous years.
