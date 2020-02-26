The Angelina County Commissioners, again, took no action on the temporary closure of William Womack Road in Precinct 4 on Tuesday.
County resident Dale Gore initially brought the issue before the court on Dec. 11, 2019. He had installed a gate, barring entrance to the road because it serves as his driveway, as well. However, the road also provides access to the U.S. National Forest.
County Attorney Cary Kirby said he’d look further into the history of the road. On Tuesday he came back to the court with the opinion that William Womack Road is a public road and cannot be obstructed.
“There is a legal issue of private citizens obstructing with a gate on the roadway that would impede the public’s access to the roadway and the county’s access to the roadway,” he said.
Gore previously told commissioners he’d closed the road because it is often tore up after other people drive on it, making it impassable for him and his wife.
and it serves as a driveway to his property which lies at the end of William-Womack Road.
In December he said he’d received permission from someone at Pct. 4 County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire’s office to install the gate and from the U.S. Forest Service. When asked in December, Cheshire said he didn’t give permission directly. However, he didn’t deny giving Gore permission, either.
Several attended the Dec. 11, 2019 meeting to dispute the closure of William-Womack Road, saying they’d had access for years and shouldn’t lose that access.
During Tuesday’s meeting Cheshire made it clear he’d given his consent to Gore and that this should be a non-issue.
Cheshire said this item was a political snipe that was enacted by County Judge Don Lymbery and that it should be dismissed. Lymbery said he’d put the item on the agenda, but said it needed to be discussed.
The two traded sharp comments regarding the item itself. And then Cheshire said he had the authority to close the road if he wanted to.
“I can close a road at my will without the consent of the court under legal statute,” he said. “The road gets temporarily closed when we have inclement weather and that’s what we do.”
However, Kirby told The Lufkin Daily News that Section 251.051 of the Texas Transportation Code requires the unanimous consent of the commissioners court to close, abandon or vacate a public road.
“This same section of the Transportation Code also states that a commissioner’s court may not discontinue maintenance on a public road until a new road designated by the court as a replacement is ready to replace it,” he said.
He did say a commissioner can temporarily restrict or prohibit certain vehicles (which are usually large or heavy trucks) from using a road that will unduly damage the road because of wet weather or recent construction. This also applies if there is an unsafe bridge or culvert.
“However, this section requires the commissioner to first post notices stating the duration of the expected prohibition or restriction and identifying an alternate route,” Kirby said. “The prohibition is also not allowed until a detour has been provided.”
William-Womack Road is a public road that the county maintains for the U.S. Forest Service as part of a longtime maintenance agreement. Cheshire suggested removing the road from that agreement and letting Gore and the U.S. Forest Service sort it out between them.
“In the past we bladed that road for the Forest Service one time a year and that’s simply because … it’s a mud-hogging road,” Cheshire said. “That’s why the gate was installed, to prevent the damage to the road.”
He suggested it would ease the county’s burden to continually fix a road that is being damaged by motorists.
Gore asked the court for permission to maintain the road himself. He said he’d been told by the Forest Service that working with the county would be easier than working out an agreement with the Forest Service.
“The gate stays open 90% of the time,” Gore told commissioners. “The only time I close it is if it rains, and that’s to prevent the road from getting torn up. But the road is open right now.”
Gore told commissioners there is nothing down that road but a private piece of land. However, the road is flanked on each side by public forest land. The last two-tenths of the road is on private property, Cheshire said.
“Why does someone who doesn’t even live there have more rights to this road than I do?” Gore asked. “Other people can drive down there, it’s muddy, go home. I can’t do that. I live there.”
Pct. 1 County Commissioner Greg Harrison made it clear that he didn’t support closing public roads, but asked that they table the issue until they could determine legal options.
The commissioners also, again, tabled two requests by the District Attorney Joe Martin regarding the creation of five new Assistant DA’s offices in the courthouse. Lymbery voted against the motion.
Martin requested the county allow his office to spend $8,218.62 from his forfeiture fund for the additional costs for the new office space and to spend $20,000 from the assets forfeiture account for furniture and office equipment for the offices.
This issue came before commissioners at the last meeting and was tabled because they were concerned about it forcing the county over the threshold to where they’d have to go out for bids. Cheshire said he didn’t want to circumvent the legal processes and skip the bidding requirements.
Kirby told commissioners on Tuesday that approving these two requests would be legal.
Martin told commissioners on Tuesday that he was fine with whatever decisions they made and that he didn’t want the issue to make them uncomfortable or feel as if they were violating the law. He suggested withdrawing the requests and creating a committee of all involved to create a legitimate estimate and to go out for bids.
Lymbery told Martin and the court that they were past that point. Commissioners approved the $21,619 project to construct the new offices during the Jan. 28 meeting. Moore’s Building Associates would facilitate the conversion for $20,379 and the Maintenance and IT Department handled the electrical and data adjustments for $1,240.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said he’d walked through the offices and talked to different people about their needs. He thought it would be worthwhile to create a committee and get a better understanding of what all was needed before proceeding.
Lymbery told commissioners he was unhappy with the decision to table the item. He said this meant they couldn’t move forward with the current project because they’d have to hold off on certain segments while they waited for others to be approved.
“I think it’s wrong,” Lymbery said. “It’s very wrong. We’ve gone through the county attorney to make sure everything is fine with the bids and get these offices done to where we can get the personnel in there and now we’re blocking it again.
“This $8,200 that you’re talking about delaying right now will shut down the project just like it did last time.”
Pitts said he didn’t think it would take much to get it back on the agenda next time, but that he wanted it to be looked over completely.
“It should have been planned a little better from the beginning, in my opinion,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners also:
Accepted an electronic recording agreement between the county and Avenue Government Records Services for the County Clerk’s Office to accept electronic documents.
■ Decided that the county will charge local entities a fee when renting Angelina County’s voting equipment per election.
■ Recognized the Angelina County Master Gardeners who received the highest possible honors for their work in 2019.
■ Struck the request from Waylon Boyles to discuss road conditions on Deadman Road from the agenda. Boyles did not attend the meeting.
■ Approved a resolution to submit a grant application for the 159th District Court Drug Court program to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
■ Approved a resolution to submit a grant application for the 217th District Court SAFP Reentry Drug Court to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
■ Heard the minutes for the Feb. 18 Investment Advisory Committee from county treasurer Jill Brewer.
■ Approved the monthly treasurer’s report for December 2019 and January 2020.
■ Approved the monthly investment report for the quarter ended in December 2019.
■ Approved a state-certified cybersecurity training program for elected officials and county employees in accordance with House bill 3834.
■ Renewed the contract for the Angelina County Farmers Market lease with Tom and Lynn Marie Bryan.
■ Approved a request from Angelina County Waste Management to purchase a new Finn LF 120 Landfill Hydroseeder from ROMCO through the Buy Board for $73,619.
■ Allowed waste management to auction the old Hydroseeder through Copart.
■ Approved a budget transfer for the Pct. 1 Constable, $247.08 from the forfeiture funds for supplies to travels.
