HUDSON — Students in Hudson Middle School history teacher Leslie Ainsworth’s advanced Texas history class celebrated Texas Independence Day by becoming birthday party-planners.
“I like project-based learning because I think it deepens the learning further than just listening to someone speak,” Ainsworth said. “The learning is more intense when it’s a project, and the kids had to do their research themselves.”
The project is important because the students need to know their history and why they celebrate Texas independence, Ainsworth said.
The students plan a birthday party for Texas including elements like an honored guest list, a menu, decorations and party plans all related to Texas.
The guest lists had to be a diverse group of people including figures in the political, military, medical, scientific and other fields. The party had to be set in a place important to Texas like the Alamo, Six Flags, Kyle Field, etc.
They created a board that displayed their party plans and brought Texas foods like fajitas, Texas sheet cake, Blue Bell, Dr Pepper and more.
“When I researched the guest list, I found out I am related to Bob Wills,” said seventh-grader Will Talbert. “He’s a very good country artist and swing artist in the ’40s. It was surprising.”
Will said he also was surprised to learn that there were many different cultures in Texas, including influences from Mexico, France and Germany, and he said the project was a lot more fun than the previous project creating a Spanish mission.
“Since two of the people on my guest list were singers, I decided they could sing while everyone was eating,” Will said. “Since a lot of them are older, a ball would be good.”
Anna Hancock displayed her invitation, menu, decorations, honorary guest list and more.
“We had to do five registered Texas state symbols and then what the party was going to be decorated like,” Anna said. “I included Stephen F. Austin, Moses Austin, Baron de Bastrop, Cabeza de Vaca, Sam Houston and Jim Bowie.”
She chose the people on her guest list because they had a lot of impact on Texas history and what shaped Texas, she said.
“The Alamo was really neat to learn about,” Anna said. “The battle lasted 13 days.”
The Alamo was a common interest among the students. Camryn Chumley said she also enjoyed learning about it, especially about the 18-minute battle of San Jacinto that occurred after the Alamo fell.
Keeleigh Clawson’s party was held at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center and included a rodeo and a red, white and blue theme.
“There’s pony rides, and in the main center there’s shows going on and different competitions throughout the day,” Keeleigh said. “I invited Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and a lot more.”
She said she learned that Texas has a lot more than people give it credit for.
