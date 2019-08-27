Central ISD trustees approved the tax rate, budget and compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year during Monday’s meeting.
The board approved a tax rate of $1.24 — 9 cents below the 2018-19 tax rate of $1.33. The 2019-20 tax rate has a maintenance and operating rate of $1.0683, 10 cents less than last year, and an interest and sinking rate of 17.89 cents, 1.89 cents over last year.
The board approved a budget with a revenue of $15.8 million and expenditures of $15.2 million with $555,000 in excess.
The board also approved a compensation plan that provides an 8-11% raise to teachers and staff. Recently passed House Bill 3 provided additional funds to school districts around Texas, but it called for districts to use 30% of these additional funds in compensation to staff.
Central ISD used 40.13% of its additional funds to provide raises for all staff. Staff at Central ISD will also keep its yearly incentives in November and May.
“We were able to do something for everybody,” Superintendent Justin Risener said. “We just wanted to show all of our staff that they were valued.”
Campus leaders also spoke to the board about the recently released TEA Accountability Reports. The TEA gives each school district and campus a letter grade based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Curriculum director Anita Byrd spoke for Central Elementary School, as she just transitioned from being the principal. Overall, the campus received a grade of C.
Byrd said the campus did well in fourth-grade writing, reading, math and third-grade reading. She said they would like to see improvement in third-grade math, and they will be using boot camps, professional development, curriculum development and more.
Central Junior High received an overall grade of an A. Principal Robbie Hines said the strong points are the growth of students who approached and met grade-level requirements, and she would like to see improvement in the number of students who mastered grade level.
She said they plan to focus on reading through programs like Reading Counts Points that focus on Lexile levels.
Central High School received an overall grade of a B. Principal Ronnie Musgrove said he would like to see improvements in algebra and English, and he hopes to accomplish that by hiring an additional Endlish teacher, remediation classes and a TSI preparatory class.
He highlighted the students’ achievements in academic UIL, powerlifting, cross country, FFA and more.
“With all these numbers on a piece of paper, I wanted to recognize our kids for all their successes,” he said. “Our students at Central are well-rounded, and to me, it goes further than just these scores for the EOCs. It’s who we produce and turn out into the community.”
Community members Bobby and June Smith spoke to the board during open forum about their concerns regarding new dress code policies at the junior high and high schools.
“I got a phone call last week about you starting letting boys in the high school wear earrings and nose rings and have tattoos,” Bobby Smith said. “I think that’s degrading and very unacceptable to this community.”
“Central is still, in my opinion, an old cornbread and red bean school,” June Smith said. “We need to stay that way.”
The board could not respond to anything said in open forum, as per state law.
