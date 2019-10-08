The Angelina County Heart Alliance has given more than 20 defibrillators to community organizations and schools to increase the likelihood of survival after a cardiac event.
“Heart disease is the number one killer,” Tina Ford, a registered nurse and co-chairman of the alliance’s Color Run, said. “The (automated external defibrillator) is made to be used by a lay person that doesn’t have medical training to treat that patient until someone with advanced medical training can reach them.”
There is a 90% chance of survival if a defibrillator is applied after someone has suffered sudden cardiac arrest, Nancy Sanchez, a registered nurse, Color Run co-chair and board secretary, said.
“And that is significant for a survival rate until an EMS personnel arrives,” Sanchez said.
The defibrillators are created to be easy enough for a child to work if it is necessary. There are step-by-step instructions, Ford said.
“You get it out of the package and it tells you,” she said. “It’s really that simple.”
The alliance has also been able to give organizations updated defibrillators when theirs are too old, Sharon Ford with the Heart Institute of East Texas said.
The money raised by the alliance is generated from local people and it stays local, they said. The next fundraising event is the Heart Scoot Color Run/Walk on Oct. 19. They hope to raise $20,000 this year through participation fees.
That event will be at the Ellen Trout Zoo and it’s for anyone who can walk, run or scoot the path. Those interested can register at angelinaheart.org.
More than 350 people have already signed up, Ford said.
