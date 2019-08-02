Crown Colony Country Club hosts a summer camp each year to encourage students to get active. This year, the camp was focused on giving kids a taste of sports they might not have a chance to experience regularly.
“We want to provide juniors with different sports activities,” camp director Cory Ryan said. “We introduce them to golf and tennis and get them active.”
Crown Colony has offered a summer camp for the 12 years that Ryan has worked there. This year was the first year to focus on a multi-sport experience.
“I tried to consolidate them,” Ryan said. “But if somebody just wanted to learn golf, they could have just come out and learned golf, or they could do the full thing. There were three levels, and we made it one big camp.”
The campers started with golf in the morning, then they moved to tennis, then to basketball, then swimming. Ryan said he enjoys that the camp is a way for new athletes to become interested in something they can enjoy for years to come.
This was 9-year-old Brylie Hunt’s second time to attend the camp. She said she loved everything about it.
“I like it because it’s a little bit of everything, and you don’t have to pay for every individual thing,” Brylie said. “I like swimming at the end, too. We get to do whatever we want. I like doing flips and stuff.”
While swimming was her favorite part of the camp, Brylie said she came to enjoy golf, too — especially riding the golf cart — even though it was hard at first. Nine-year-old camper Levi Jobe felt the same way.
“I got better at chipping — getting the ball up a hill,” Levi said. “You have to pick the ball up.”
Camp counselor Dillon Richardson grew up attending the camps before he started working at the club. He said he enjoys working around children, volunteering at his church for vacation Bible school and other camps.
“I enjoy leading the children because some of them are difficult to work with, but I feel like I connect in a way that I can help them out,” Dillon said. “They have a lot of fun, and it keeps them active.”
As a basketball player himself, teaching helps him improve his own skills, Dillon said.
“Teaching them layups is a really essential thing, and I’m not that great at layups, myself, so it’s helping me practice,” he said.
For more information on the children’s programs offered at Crown Colony Country Club, call 637-8800 or visit crown-colony.com.
