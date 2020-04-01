A Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint outside Creekside Apartments about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lufkin police.
When the driver arrived to make his delivery, a young black male approached him with a handgun, according to police.
The suspect took pizza, wings and $10 in cash before fleeing on foot.
The delivery man was not injured in the incident.
Officers searched the area, but had not found the suspect at presstime.
The suspect is described as a young black male with a bandana covering his face, dark hoodie and dark pants with stripe down the sides.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.