The late Deborah Jones, an assistant director Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and avid animal advocate, donated $17,815.99 to Lufkin Animal Services from her estate after her death.
“Deborah Jones was a great employee, she was here for many years, worked on the animal patrol, she was passionate about the animals and saving as many as she could,” Lufkin city manager Keith Wright said. “If we could have more employees like her I’d sure appreciate it.”
The Lufkin City Council approved accepting the donation at Tuesday night’s meeting. It will go to the Lufkin Animal Services vetting fund and their spay and neuter program, Kurth director Aaron Ramsey said.
“Debbie, she was an animal person to the core,” he said.
“She was very, very passionate. She came from a background in animal welfare, years ago before she started working here (at the shelter).”
Jones died suddenly in November 2018, but had been fighting cancer.
Ramsey said she revolutionized the shelter through rescue coordination. By connecting the shelter with rescues nationwide, they were able to improve their outtake rate and lower the kill rate during her tenure.
She began working with the city in 2011 and since her passing they’ve been able to create the position of rescue coordinator, which was originally just a part of the assistant director’s job, he said.
“What Debbie brought was her rescue work that she had done over the years through the Humane Society,” he said. “She started that here. We didn’t have a rescue program until she brought it here and really kick started it.”
Jones’ money will stay in the shelter to continue necessary medical treatments for the animals. They are hoping to convince the city to match her donation so the fund will continue to grow.
“It would be great if we could match her donation so there’s a larger fund,” Ramsey said.
They are also asking for any donations whether it’s through money, time or supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.