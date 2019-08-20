The Lufkin City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 53 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2019-20 at 5 p.m. today at City Hall.
This rate is the same as was proposed in 2018 for fiscal year 2018-19, $.02 higher than the effective tax rate, which will increase total revenue by $495,352 — a 5.10% increase from last year.
The council also will consider adopting, on first reading and following a public hearing, the proposed 2019-20 budget.
As part of the budget, the council also will consider on first reading:
■ Raising the residential, commercial, irrigation, industrial and wholesale water rates in the city by 2%. This will be done each year for the next few years to cope with the increasing cost of running city water.
■ Raising the sewer rates in the city for the same reasons.
■ Raising rates for solid waste compacted and non-compacted in the roll-off services by the city.
■ The 2019 Lufkin Police Department Annual Forfeiture Budget.
The council also will consider on first reading:
■ Changing the zoning at 516 Montrose St. to “commercial”
■ Allowing city manager Keith Wright to sell the former Angelina and Neches River Authority building at 210 E. Lufkin Ave.
■ Allowing the Lufkin Police Department to submit a grant application for a U.S. Department of Justice FY 2019 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for $10,167.
The council also will consider on second reading:
■ The budget amendment for the purchase of the new Parks & Recreation building, formerly known as the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, for $920,000 to be taken from Water & Sewer.
■ The budget amendment to allow the Lufkin Police Department to accept $50,000 from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation.
■ The budget amendment to provide funding for the U.S. Highway 59/Loop 287 Utility Relocation Project.
