Hundreds flocked to Downtown Lufkin on Monday for a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that Lufkin is fortunate to be a part of,” Brant Lee, the Lufkin director of convention services, said. “It’s the only time it’s happened and I don’t know if it will happen again. But it’s great to see the citizens of Lufkin show up. It’s part of what makes Lufkin so special.”
Lufkin was one of four cities honored with an hour-long stop on the tree’s journey from New Mexico to the country’s Capitol Building. The 60-foot, 68-year-old blue spruce stopped in El Paso, Georgetown and San Antonio before making it to Lufkin.
“I just think it’s really great that they chose this little town to come through and that our children and all of us get to see it,” Charlotte Squyres, a lifetime Lufkin resident, said. “It will never happen again in my lifetime, I’m sure. I think it’s a lovely thing for Lufkin. It brings people together.”
Sawyer King, 7, came from school with his mom, Jamie King, and little brother, Beckett, 3. Sawyer was excited to see the tree but was disappointed that it was covered with a box, he said.
“I was more expecting it to be holding on to something, just having stuff holding it down,” he said.
King said she was excited to bring her boys because it was such a unique opportunity for them.
Beckett was happy to see that the tree had presents and thought they were for the tree itself.
“It is one of the most unique opportunities we have ever had and we are thrilled to death that the Texas Forest Service and U.S. Forest Service gave us a little time,” Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said. “You can see from the crowd how enthusiastic everyone is.”
Pat Clos, a first-grade teacher at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, said they brought 14 kids to see the tree. One of the kids’ mothers owns Wild Child Boutique, so they had treats there before getting out to see the tree. They were then going to visit the Texas Forestry Museum before going back to school.
Her class has been learning about maps and the different kinds of Christmas trees that people use from across the country, she said. They will be marking on a map each of the tree’s stops.
“We’ve routed the map of the tree from New Mexico to here, and then we’ll continue on,” she said. “They’re learning map skills from this.”
“From here we go to Louisiana, then to Tennessee, Georgia, up to Virginia,” Ivan Knudsen, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said.
Asa Walker, 6, was on the field trip with St. Cyprian’s to see the tree.
“It’s going to Washington, D.C.,” he said, adding that it was so special that it came to Lufkin because “it’s never been here before.”
“I think it’s a beautiful tree and it’s really exciting for it to stop in Lufkin on its way to the capitol,” Thomas Moore, a lifetime Lufkin resident, said.
